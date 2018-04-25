Out-of-province companies show interest in Sask. pot licences

Out-of-province retailers are looking for a stake in Saskatchewan's pot market.

Applications for Saskatchewan's pot licences closed earlier this month. The province received more than 1,500 applications for 51 available permits.

Among the non-Sask. companies that have applied for licences in the province are Delta 9 of Winnipeg, High Tide Ventures of Calgary, LodiDodi of Calgary and Hiku Brands of Toronto.

High Tide has applied for 16 permits across the province, according to a release from the company. .

The other companies did not specify how many licences they applied for.

"Our management believes there is a strong and generally under-served market in the Prairie Provinces, and we have focused our goals on becoming a market leader in Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta," said Delta 9 CEO John Arbuthnot.

The government has said that they will not give preference to local retailers. Applicants will be vetted based on operational ability, financial ability and good character. After the vetting process, permit holders will be chose via random lottery.