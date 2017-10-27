RCMP have shut down the southbound lanes of Highway 11 near Osler, Sask., after an unidentified man fired at an officer early Friday morning.

Police are searching for a black Cadillac CTS, whose driver is described only as a black man with a thin build.

The incident began when an officer saw the vehicle parked with no lights on. The officer pulled over and turned on their emergency lights.

Police allege the driver exited the vehicle and fired at the officer, who then returned fire.

The officer was not injured.

Police say a man driving a Cadillac CTS similar to this one shot at an officer, who returned fire. (Cadillac)

The man got back in the car, fled toward Saskatoon, and a short pursuit began. The Saskatoon Police Service has been notified and are searching for the vehicle.

People are warned not to approach vehicles matching the description and report any information to police immediately.