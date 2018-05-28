Developer hopes rezoning spurs interest in Orr Centre

The Orr Centre in Regina is not a shopping mall, but a developer wants to open the door for one to stand on the same ground some time in the future.

Regina city council will look at rezoning the Orr Centre as a "designated shopping centre," in case someone wants to buy the place and redevelop it in the future.

The proposal was spurred by the North Ridge Development Company, which stated in a letter that the rezoning could make the property more appealing to potential buyers.

The Orr Centre used to be the Canadian Bible College until the school moved to Calgary.

It is now a multi-use facility home to a daycare and is also used by the University of Saskatchewan's nursing students.

The Cartage building is also on the agenda for municipal heritage status.

The building, located on the Dewdney Strip in the Warehouse District, is home to Krazy Kiley's. The building was built more than 100 years ago, in 1911.