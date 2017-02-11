An oral surgeon shortage that was identified in Regina in 2014 may be on the mend.

Dr. Robert Wagner was one of just two oral surgeons working in Regina in September 2014.

He said back then, oral surgeons in the city were dealing with a backlog of patients — some of them waiting up to 18 months for their appointments.

The number of surgeons has doubled since then. There are now four in Regina — just slightly less than the five in Saskatoon.

The wait list has improved with the additional doctors, Wagner said.

Dr. Robert Wagner said he played an active part in recruiting one of the city's new surgeons. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

From August to October 2016, 86.6 per cent of patients had their surgeries performed within six months, according to the Ministry of Health.

Over the same time period in 2014, just 59.9 per cent of patients had their surgeries within six months.

More surgeries are being performed now as well. There were 277 surgeries in the three-month span last year, compared to 197 in those months in 2014.

Wagner said he's extremely satisfied with the improvements over the last few years, and said the changes give doctors the chance to focus on their practices and explore different opportunities.

"And hopefully do a lot more education in the community rather than just trying to stay above water," he said.

According to Wagner, his clinic is faring even better than the region's statistics show.

"When I talk with my colleagues across the country [and] in the United States, three to six weeks is a fairly normal answer for wait times. So, we've achieved that goal and are very satisfied with our position," Wagner said.

Opportunity knocks in the Prairies

Wagner said he played an active part in recruiting one of the city's new surgeons.

Dr. Meena Bhatti recently finished her residency program at the University of Maryland.

She said she heard about the shortage of oral surgeons in Regina and saw an opportunity, and quickly started discussions with Wagner.

Dr. Meena Bhatti said practicing in a smaller city like Regina gives her more opportunities as a young doctor. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

"For me, it wasn't really location. I'm not from Regina. It was more where can I go and where is there a need," Bhatti said.

Bhatti also said there are more opportunities for young doctors to work in the hospital in a smaller city like Regina compared to places like Vancouver or Toronto — something she was keen to take advantage of.

Raising awareness

Jerod Orb, executive director of the College of Dental Surgeons of Saskatchewan, said after CBC's story about the surgeon shortage three years ago, the situation "kind of corrected itself.

"We had one person come from Alberta, from Calgary actually. I think that story generated some interest nationally," Orb said.

As for whether Regina still needs more oral surgeons, no further need for recruitment has been identified, according to the Regina Qu'Appelle Health Region.