Kerrie Kreig is Saskatchewan's only long-term care oral health co-ordinator — but she doesn't want it to be that way.

Her job is to train long-term home care staff, such as registered nurses, continued care assistants and managers, how to properly implement oral health standards in the province.

She has been on the job since October 2015 and said there has been a huge difference from the time she started to now. Kreig said 80 per cent of seniors in long-term care homes have their natural teeth, compared to 20 years ago, when 80 per cent had dentures.

Kreig, along with some of her co-workers, manager and other oral health professionals, went before the province's health ministry in September to pitch her idea for more oral health co-ordinators.

She said the ministry was impressed, and Kreig has been invited back to give a presentation to the director of care for each health region.

Staff training

Part of the training Kreig provides is coaching staff to work with residents who have dementia. Patients living with dementia may not know they have dentures, and may be resistant to treatment or even combative in some cases, Kreig said.

When oral health standards are not present, she said some of the problems that can arise are puffy, bleeding gums, plaque buildup and cavities.

Kreig's training also includes teaching care home staff how to better access the mouth of bedridden patients, as she said treatment includes pulling back the lips to reach the full extent of a resident's gums where plaque accumulates.

Assessments were done when Kreig first started working and then re-assessments were done six months later.

"We're finding healthier mouths," she said. ​