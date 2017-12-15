CBC Saskatchewan's Atrium was packed Friday morning as people gathered for an open house on Friday in Regina to support food banks with The Morning Edition's Sheila Coles during her farewell show.

Coles, who is the host of top-rated The Morning Edition, wrapped up her final show on Dec. 15.

Jill Morgan interviews Sheila Coles about her departure10:22

The open house featured live radio broadcasts of The Morning Edition from CBC headquarters with live music performances from Jack Semple.

After the show, people gathered to have their photo taken with Sheila Coles during the farewell after party from 8:35 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. CST.

Donate online any time.

Call our pledge line at 1-800-567-8008 on Dec. 15 from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

There were meet and greets with local CBC personalities, a prize wheel and games and a one-of-a-kind New Year's Eve getaway prize to be won at Hotel Saskatchewan, with dinner for two at The Willow on Wascana.

Take a look at Sheila Coles participating in CBC's Comfort and Joy through the years0:59

