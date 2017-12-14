Join CBC Saskatchewan for an open house on Friday in Regina as we support food banks with The Morning Edition's Sheila Coles during her farewell show.

Coles, who is the host of top-rated The Morning Edition, is doing her final show on Dec. 15.

Jill Morgan interviews Sheila Coles about her departure10:22

The open house features live radio broadcasts of The Morning Edition, from the CBC Galleria, with music from Jack Semple.

There will be fresh coffee, hot chocolate and warm treats provided by Naked Bean Cafe, while quantities last.

After the show, come and have your photo taken with Sheila Coles during the farewell after party from 8:35 a.m. - 9:15 a.m. CST.

Donate online any time.

Call our pledge line at 1-800-567-8008 on Dec. 15 from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m.

our pledge line at 1-800-567-8008 on Dec. 15 from 6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Onsite food and cash donations will be accepted on Dec. 15 at CBC Saskatchewan from 6 a.m.- 10 a.m.

There will be meet and greets with local CBC personalities, a prize wheel and games and a one-of-a-kind New Year's Eve getaway prize to be won at Hotel Saskatchewan, with dinner for two at Willow on Wascana.

CBC Saskatchewan is located at 2440 Broad St. in Regina. There is free parking in front of the building.

Admission for the Comfort and Joy holiday open house is free but cash and food donations are welcome.

Take a look at Sheila Coles participating in CBC's Comfort and Joy through the years0:59

Get social

Follow CBC Saskatchewan on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Watch the hashtags #cbccomfortjoy