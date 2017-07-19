The Regina Police Service has identified the victim of a fatal hit and run on Tuesday as a 50-year-old man from Ontario.

At about 8 a.m. CST, police were called to the 1800 block of Winnipeg Street, where they say a pedestrian was likely struck by a truck between 11th and 12th avenues.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police were in the area for several hours looking for the vehicle and its driver, and eventually seized an abandoned truck near the incident. Still, the suspect has not been located.

The victim's family has been notified but his identity is not being released at this time.