Sara Beckel launched a new online wellness program for new moms on Sunday. (Alex Johnson/CBC News)

After months of feeling in the dark with a toddler and newborn, Sara Beckel realized there may be some gaps in our province's health care system.

"I've been on the other side of fear," said Beckel, a certified doula. "Eight or nine years ago I was terrified to have a baby. I didn't even want to."

Birth doulas are educated and experienced in childbirth. They provide physical, emotional and informational support to the mother and father before, during and just after childbirth.

The Regina mother-of-two said reservations about childbirth are not uncommon. She experienced postpartum depression after she gave birth to her youngest daughter several years ago.

According to the World Health Organization, postpartum depression affects about 10-15 per cent of women after giving birth.

"If we can improve birth, we have the potential to improve the postpartum," she said.

Beckel launched an online support program for new moms on Sunday through Family First Doula Services. The program offers individual guidance and online support from doulas and other experts throughout the first year after childbirth.

"We have an opportunity to change the way we support women throughout the province," she said.

"Regardless of where they live we can provide social support, guidance and education to help them make healthier decisions."

She said the driving factor of the online program is to focus on supporting moms to make choices for themselves, instead of just going through the status quo of routine care.

"We can't blanket treat people," she said. "We have to treat their individual and unique needs."