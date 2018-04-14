On the Ledge podcast shines spotlight on MLAs' tributes to the Humboldt Broncos

The legislative assembly can sometimes be a place of bickering, fighting and childish behaviour.

Yet this Monday's assembly at the Saskatchewan legislature was sombre, emotional and hopeful after a tragic crash involving the Humboldt Broncos team bus.

Episode two of the CBC Saskatchewan podcast On the Ledge brings you some of the statements from MLAs paying tribute to the people and communities affected by the tragedy.

The government cancelled question period on Monday and in its place 20 MLAs took turns reading condolence statements which spanned two hours.

"This is our team. The Humboldt Broncos. This is our community Mr. Speaker. The city of Humboldt. Compassionate. Tough. Resilient. And united," said Premier Scott Moe.

Many of the MLAs talked about how the tragedy affected them including the victims who they represented in their constituencies.

Others like Weyburn MLA Dustin Duncan and Swift Current MLA Everett Hindley, worked on radio in their communities and described their close ties to that side of the hockey world in Saskatchewan.

