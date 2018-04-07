'It's an honour': Sask. Finance Minister Donna Harpauer only 2nd woman province's history to deliver budget

The first episode of CBC Saskatchewan's newest podcast On the Ledge features the person who will be front and centre on budget day.

Finance Minister Donna Harpauer is only the second woman in the province's history to deliver a budget and the first for the Saskatchewan Party.

"I am pretty nervous, people are quite surprised to hear I am a very nervous public speaker. I love the work behind the scenes but to get up and publicly speak is challenging for me," she said.

You can download episodes of On the Ledge at CBC podcasts, on iTunes or the podcast app of your choice.

On the Ledge host Adam Hunter sits down with Saskatchewan Finance Minister Donna Harpauer. She will be the second woman ever to deliver a budget and the first for the Saskatchewan Party. Adam speaks to her about the April 10 budget, her nerves and why being a woman gives the Canadian tradition of wearing new shoes on budget day a "whole new perspective." She reflects her background, the roles she's held that brought her to this moment and her love of math. 19:00

Harpauer has handled several portfolios but admitted she was not a traditional choice as finance minister.

"It's an honour to have been given the confidence of my cabinet and caucus and premier to be asked to do this job," Harpauer said.

She said the motivation comes from her children.

"I have three daughters and that's been a real motivator for me from the time I first got involved and how I've been able to overcome sheer fear at times of being in what I think over my, literally putting my head down and working very hard is to set an example for them."

Finance Minister Donna Harapauer sat down with CBC's Adam Hunter recently to discuss her role in the budget process and her career leading to this point. (CBC News)

Harpauer also talked about the difficult budget process and why being a woman gives the Canadian tradition of wearing new shoes on budget day a "whole new perspective."

About On the Ledge

On the Ledge is a weekly CBC podcast that makes Saskatchewan politics personal.

Each week, host Adam Hunter will talk to the people behind the stories.

The podcast will touch on the big headlines and take you behind the scenes at the Saskatchewan legislature.

