On the Ledge: Dustin Duncan dishes on drumsticks and wild pitches

He helped save his beloved KFC buffet and says it might be his greatest political achievement.

This week's guest for On the the Ledge is Minister of Environment and Weyburn MLA Dustin Duncan.

Duncan discussed what it means to have a trio of professional athletes from right in his backyard. Golfer Graham DeLaet and football players Brett Jones of the New York Giants and Brendon LaBatte of the Saskatchewan Roughriders are all from Duncan's neck of the woods.

"It's a huge deal for a city of 10-or-11,000 people to have somebody on the PGA Tour. The best part is that they all come back and they all give back to the community," Duncan said.

He helped save his beloved KFC buffet and he says it might be his greatest political achievement. On the the Ledge host Adam Hunter speaks with Weyburn MLA Dustin Duncan. The Minister of Environment talks about the time he almost hit a truck throwing a ceremonial first pitch at a AA baseball game — and whether or not the Toronto Blue Jays should call up their prized prospect. He discusses his beef with the children’s show Paw Patrol, how he chooses his suits and why he loves the legislative library. 22:09

Speaking of athletic achievements, Duncan described the time he almost hit a brand new truck throwing a ceremonial first pitch at a AA baseball game.

"I was the third of three first pitches that game. The first two were, I would say a 12-year-old and a 10-year-old who both threw perfect strikes and then I one-hopped it to home plate," Duncan said.

He also discussed his beef with the children's show Paw Patrol, how he chooses his suits and why he loves the legislative library.

About On the Ledge

On the Ledge is a weekly CBC podcast that makes Saskatchewan politics personal.

Each week, host Adam Hunter will look at the people behind the stories at the Saskatchewan legislature.

You can download episodes of On the Ledge at CBC podcasts, on iTunes or the podcast app of your choice.