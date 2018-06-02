On the Ledge: Dustin Duncan dishes on drumsticks and wild pitches
Minister of environment shares his strong opinions on Paw Patrol and the Blue Jays farm system
He helped save his beloved KFC buffet and says it might be his greatest political achievement.
This week's guest for On the the Ledge is Minister of Environment and Weyburn MLA Dustin Duncan.
Duncan discussed what it means to have a trio of professional athletes from right in his backyard. Golfer Graham DeLaet and football players Brett Jones of the New York Giants and Brendon LaBatte of the Saskatchewan Roughriders are all from Duncan's neck of the woods.
"It's a huge deal for a city of 10-or-11,000 people to have somebody on the PGA Tour. The best part is that they all come back and they all give back to the community," Duncan said.
Speaking of athletic achievements, Duncan described the time he almost hit a brand new truck throwing a ceremonial first pitch at a AA baseball game.
"I was the third of three first pitches that game. The first two were, I would say a 12-year-old and a 10-year-old who both threw perfect strikes and then I one-hopped it to home plate," Duncan said.
He also discussed his beef with the children's show Paw Patrol, how he chooses his suits and why he loves the legislative library.
