If Regina's old Mosaic Stadium will always hold a place in your heart, you will be able to always hold a piece of it in your Riders collection as a variety of items are auctioned off on July 5.

Signage, seatbacks and the kitchen sink will be available for bidding during the auction. It is the first phase of the stadium's decommission.

By auctioning off items of interest, a spokesperson with the city of Regina said there will be less clutter to throw out when demolition rolls around.

Seating in the north and south end zones will be dispersed to other communities as part of the Saskatchewan Roughrider Football Club Grey Cup Legacy Project.

More information will be released when the contract for demolition has been awarded.