A semi-tanker full of crude oil was on fire near Maidstone, Sask., on Tuesday morning.

RCMP and the local fire department were on the scene in the predawn hours.

They blocked off Highway 303, about 3.5 kilometres east of its intersection with Highway 684.

Drivers were told to avoid the area for safety reasons until the fire could be extinguished.

At around 7 a.m. CST, one lane of Highway 303 was reopened.

The cause of the fire isn't known, but police said the incident wasn't a collision.

There was no immediate word on whether anyone was hurt.

Maidstone is about 84 kilometres northwest of North Battleford.