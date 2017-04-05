The cleanup continues in North Regina where as much as 1,000 litres of used oil spilled from a container Saturday night and migrated into a catch basin.

The container was located in a back lane on the 300 block of Quebec Street.

City of Regina Environmental Services spokesperson Lisa Legault said oil was discovered in the north storm channel about one kilometre away from the original spill.

"It's there that we have put out containment booms which are barriers surface barriers that stop the migration of the oil further down the storm channel," she said.

Legault noted that fines could be levied once ownership of the leaking container has been determined.

"We anticipate another couple days of cleanup and monitoring to make sure there is no additional oil being discharged out of the sewer systems," said Legault.