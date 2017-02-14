Crews were cleaning up after an oil spill northeast of Lloydminster, Sask., on Tuesday.

According to officials, at around 12:30 p.m., a team from the city responded to a report of spilled crude near the wastewater treatment plant.

That's a few kilometres outside the city limits, on the Saskatchewan side of the border.

The city said its operations team, along with the Lloydminster Fire Department, were working "to mitigate potential for environmental impact."

The city said the Saskatchewan Water Security Agency has been notified of the situation.

Motorists were being asked to avoid the area for now.

The cause of the spill is under investigation, the city said.

There was no immediate word on how much oil had been spilled.