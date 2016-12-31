Slippery, icy roads await the people of Saskatchewan on the eve of 2017.

Drifting and swirling snow warnings are in effect for several roads and highways across the province. Icy or slippery sections and drifting snow conditions exist from the Manitoba border through Whitewood to Indian Head. There is no drifting snow, so far, between Indian Head and Regina but icy or slippery conditions are present.

The drive from Regina to Moose Jaw will see drifting snow again, as well as icy and slippery sections. It's the same case for the drive from Moose Jaw through Swift Current to the Alberta border, but swirling snow is also present.

There is reduced visibility in Moose Jaw and Weyburn in addition to icy road conditions with swirling and drifting snow.

In the northern part of the province, Meadow Lake is also seeing reduced visibility. Roads are reported as snow packed, wet and subject to freezing.

Prince Albert is seeing icy or slippery sections, pavement frost, wet roads subject to freezing, loose snow and swirling snow. North Battleford is seeing icy or slippery sections, snow packed roads with snow drifts, swirling and drifting snow, and loose snow in some areas.

Up to date information on road conditions can be found here.

Click here for mobile.