Regina police have arrested two men after they attempted to rob an offsale on New Year's Eve.

The police were called to The Tap, on Regina's northwest end, at approximately 10 p.m. CST. Two men had entered the business and attempted to steal a bottle of alcohol.

Two staff members attempted to stop the theft and wrestled the bottle away from the men.

One of the men then pulled a machete and swung at the employees. Both employees were hit in the hands and sustained minor injuries.

The men then fled on foot.

Police later located and took the two into custody.

Both men have been charged with robbery. One man has also been charged with two counts of assault with a weapon and possession of a prohibited weapon.