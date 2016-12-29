Group fitness classes might be a good way to stay on track with your new year's resolutions, says one expert — and Regina is overflowing with options.

"Dieting and exercise are one of the biggest new year's resolutions there is," said University of Regina kinesiology professor Kim Dorsch.

And group workouts might be the best way to stick to them because the set time slot makes it easy to follow through, while the social networking is a bonus, Dorsch said.

"In those classes you get a sense of cohesion, of belonging, of working towards similar goals," she said. "There's almost a little bit of an accountability. If you don't show up, people notice."

People are also less likely to skip out on something they've paid for in advance.

Many options available

In recent years, Saskatchewan's fitness scene has seen an explosion of group fitness classes.

Spin classes and boot camps have invaded the market, as have indoor trampoline and rock climbing centres. There's group boxing, CrossFit and pole dance, to name a few.

A number of new venues have opened their doors in the past year, offering niche programs.

Nadine Newton of Regina's Orangetheory Fitness said more people than ever before want to feel fit and healthy. (Mike Zartler/CBC)

Nadine Newton, the owner of and head trainer at Regina's Orangetheory Fitness, said the business has seen a large increase of gym-goers this year and thinks the numbers will continue to rise.

"As we move into 2017, people are getting more and more serious about their health and wellness," Newton said.

Dorsch noted society's tendency towards "instant gratification" has also increased participation in the fitness world.

"The whole social media aspect of it: You throw that in there as well for the accountability and say 'Here I am at spin class,'" Dorsch said, adding it's attractive to people because they can be validated for their work.

Downsides

However, not everyone will be inclined to stick with the group classes.

There can be negative aspects of the group dynamic that can turn people off, Dorsch cautioned.

Fitness and health goals are one of the most common resolutions people make for the new year. (CBC)

Beginners and new attendees especially have a tendency to compare themselves to other people in the room and strive to be the fastest, skinniest or most muscular person in the room rather than aiming for a personal best, she said. That can be discouraging.

Still, Dorsch doesn't anticipate the group fitness fad will fade away.

"It's a business, right, and like any other business, technology and innovation happen," she said.

As for competition on the business side of things, Newton said the expansion of options is a good thing.

"I'm not worried about it, because essentially at the end of the day people need to find what works for them," she said.