The number of cattle left dead in the wake of wildfires — fuelled by high winds across southwest Sask. — continues to rise.

Roughly 750 cattle were either killed or had to be euthanized after being caught in the fires, the province's ministry of agriculture reported Friday.

The figure comes as the province follows up with veterinarians and ranchers in an effort to assess the damage caused.

A small number of wild animals, such as deer and antelope also needed to be euthanized by conservation officers, according to the province.

The Towns of Liebenthal, Leader and Burstall were evacuated, sending residents fleeing to safety Tuesday.

Around 750 cattle are dead after wildfires swept across southwest Saskatchewan earlier this week. (CBC Radio-Canada)

The fire claimed the life of a 34-year-old Alberta man, James Hargrave, who died in a single-vehicle rollover during a firefighting operation.

Two men — a father and son — from the Tompkins area were seriously injured fighting a blaze on their own land. They were sent to hospital in Calgary.

By Thursday, the two men, 25-year-old Evan Wedrick, and his father, 43-year-old Ron Wedrick, were still being treated by burn specialists. The younger man remains in critical condition.