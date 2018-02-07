When Ashley Bernstein was a younger woman, she had no outlet for the strong, negative feelings she experienced, but she felt the need to "get them on the outside."

She started to self-harm, cutting her forearms, and the tops of her thighs, as a form of release.

Now, her scars are faded but still visible. She has a tattoo over some of them.

"It's OK to not be OK," said Bernstein.

"Going through things like this in your life is part of life, but you get over these things."

Part of Bernstein's healing process includes regular visits to Nu Image Medical Esthetics in Regina. Through its community outreach program, "Nu Beginnings," the clinic offers free medical esthetics treatments to patients who have been affected by accidents, illness, trauma or self-harm.

Two patients are selected every few months. In Bernstein's case, the staff at Nu Image will attempt to lessen the appearance of her scars using lasers and a technique called "micro-needling."

Ashley Bernstein is undergoing medical esthetic treatment to reduce the appearance of the scars she has from self-harming for years. (CBC News)

"We use a gold-plated, very tiny needle to go through the scar and the skin, to the point that we can stimulate new collagen to be made," said Dr. James Bastian, the owner and medical director at the clinic.

"Scars will decrease in size. Sometimes the colour and texture improves."

Nu Image also has access to various lasers, used to resurface the skin.

"That sends light energy into the skin and causes micro-trauma, which in turn leads to your own body generating new collagen and restructuring it so the skin will look more like it did prior to scarring," said Bastian.

Scars a sign of strength

The appearance of Bernstein's scars have lessened, but they are still clear. She began cutting herself in Grade 6, and continued until her second year of university. She tried to hide the evidence for much of that time.

"I would make up absurd reasons about how I got them," she said.

"I was scared to reach out for help because I thought people would look at me as being weak."

Ashley Bernstein's scars immediately after micro-needling or lazer treatment, and before the treatment. (Submitted by Ashley Bernstein)

Bernstein did eventually reach out for help, and credits her sister, close family and friends with supporting her throughout her recovery.

In addition to vocalizing her problems rather than keeping her feelings inside, Bernstein began to write her emotions down. She also began leading a healthier lifestyle, and tries to exercise often.

Her scars are a constant reminder of past difficulties.

"I finally turned a page and saw my scars as a strength," said Bernstein.

"I see my scarring as more of something I overcame."

Still, her treatments at Nu Image are a welcome footnote to her story, which she now shares publicly.

Bernstein would like her own experience to help others deal with trauma and anguish in a more constructive way.

"Even though they might have negative voices in their head saying 'no one cares about you; keep it inside,' the best thing they can do is reach out."