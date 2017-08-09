A woman from Nova Scotia is travelling across Canada hauling a Boler trailer over the summer recruiting residents for her community.

Tina Hennigar is looking for people who were former residents of the Atlantic province and who might be interested in living in Lunenburg County, N.S.

While it has lots of retirees, Hennigar said they need young people with a "little bit of hustle" to run local services.

Hennigar says Lunenburg Country is bustling with business, but adds there are no jobs in the oil and gas sector. (Jeff Vienneau)

"There's no community that I won't go to to tell them about the benefits of Lunenburg County," Hennigar said.

Some of those benefits, she said, include a laid back atmosphere, affordable real estate and sandy ocean beaches.

Another big plus is employment, which Hennigar said it has plenty of.

In the past, many residents have left to other parts of the country to find work. Now, Hennigar said there are industries struggling to find employees.

"We have so much to offer and that's what we're really hoping to promote to the rest of Canada."

Hennigar said one in four people she has talked to about relocation are considering relocating somewhere and she hopes it is her community.

Hennigar said about one in four people she spoke with about relocation have been considering a move. (Google Maps)

Although the County needs residents, she insists it has plenty to give.

The top employer in the area is Michelin tires. Others include aquaculture, education, the medical field, breweries and wineries, arts and a budding music scene.

But Hennigar is up front about one thing: there are no jobs in oil and gas in the area.

For those who live Lunenburg County, the commute to Halifax is an hour long.

Hennigar will be at the Regina Farmer's Market to promote the County on Wednesday.