November was a historic month for Saskatchewan drivers — but not in a good way. Statistics show there were 554 distracted driving offences involving cellphone use committed in the province, according to SGI.

If you're caught with a phone behind the wheel, you'll be hit with a $280 fine.

Police reported 636 distracted driving offences in total last month.

"These are — by far — the highest numbers reported in a single month in the history of Traffic Safety Spotlights," SGI said in a news release.

At the beginning of the year, the province clarified language on distracted driving, meaning anyone behind the wheel "holding, viewing, using or manipulating" a phone would be in violation of the law.

Driving unlicensed and unregistered

Police also issued 519 tickets for operating a motor vehicle or trailer while unregistered and 345 tickets for driving without a valid licence or failing to abide by licence restrictions, such as not wearing glasses behind the wheel.

They reported 302 offences for driving while suspended or disqualified.

Those caught driving illegally on Saskatchewan roads will get a $580 ticket for driving without proper registration. If someone does it again, within 12 months of the first offence, police will seize and impound their ride for seven days.

People saying they are on their way to SGI is no excuse either, the Crown corporation says, since drivers now have the option to renew registrations online.