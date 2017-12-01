November was a month for keeping eyes glued to the forecasts.

At the beginning of November, some of the coldest temperatures in Canada were centred on the southern prairies.

Temperatures were below normal for weeks with lows nearing -30 C on November 9 in Regina.

Along with the cold, heavy snow coated the prairies and the northern United States. It felt as though winter was here to stay, and that we would have to wait for April for the warmer weather to return.

Record heat in Saskatchewan on November 23, 2017 (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

But in the last week of November, mother nature threw a curve ball and things immediately turned around.

Temperatures soared above the freezing mark in southern and central Saskatchewan. Daily highs neared 20 C on November 23 across south west Saskatchewan, breaking records, and eating away at that early snow pack.

Many of the first 22 days of November 2017 were much cooler than seasonal. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

How did November compare to climate averages?

Despite the late surge of warm weather, the month did come out cooler than normal.

Daily highs and lows averaged around three to five degrees below normal for November, for most of the province.

Next week will bring the return of cooler weather to the prairies. (Christy Climenhaga/CBC)

That early and heavy snowfall meant that most of southern and central Saskatchewan were very close to normal levels of precipitation for November. It was a welcome change after the drought that plagued the province this summer.

La Ronge and Meadow Lake did buck the trend and remained drier than normal for the month of November.

Cool weather returning for first week of December

Despite a late warm spell in Saskatchewan, temperatures did average cooler than normal for the month of November (Trent Peppler/CBC)

We are looking at a change in our weather pattern as we move into the first week of December.

Though the mild weather will stick around for Saturday, on Sunday things will start to change.

A system will move through Sunday into Monday, replacing the snow in southern Saskatchewan that has melted away in the past week.

Along with the wet weather, we will see a trough developing in our jet stream, pulling cooler arctic air into the eastern prairies.

That will mean that temperatures will return to seasonal or even dip below seasonal in some areas Monday evening into Tuesday morning.