The ongoing dispute between Alberta and Saskatchewan took a new turn today, with Alberta Premier Rachel Notley offering some advice to the next leader of Saskatchewan to handle the economy differently than under current premier Brad Wall.

The governing Saskatchewan Party is to choose a new leader later this month to replace Wall, who announced last summer that he was leaving politics.

Wall rose to national prominence for his down-to-earth style, sharp wit and, more recently, his willingness to lock horns with Ottawa.

The conservative politician has also been known to trade jabs with his left-leaning Alberta counterpart on everything from provincial budgets to beer taxes.

There's also been an interprovincial spat over Saskatchewan banning Alberta licence plates on trucks working on future government road and infrastructure projects.

'One province is adding tens of thousands of new jobs; one province is losing jobs.' - Alberta Premier Rachel Notley

Notley says whoever wins the Saskatchewan Party's leadership race can learn a thing or two from Alberta.

"I believe that the advice I'd give to the new premier is to look at the facts, look at the data, look at the reporting on economic activity and reconsider the approach they've taken up 'til now, because one province is making its way out of a recession and one is not," she said during a visit to Calgary's Minhas Micro Brewery.

The brewery says it has been able to grow its business, thanks to NDP policies.

"One province is adding tens of thousands of new jobs; one province is losing jobs. I would suggest that they should look at the data and start drawing some different conclusions."

I also have some “pointed” advice for the next Saskatchewan Premier: Maybe don’t listen to an NDP Premier who imposed a carbon tax on her oil dependent economy and is presiding over an annual $10 billion deficit - https://t.co/qSBZ3KWLwB https://t.co/MjsnVPI8Hu — @PremierBradWall

Wall responded on Twitter, saying he had his own "pointed" advice for his successor, saying, "Maybe don't listen to an NDP Premier who imposed a carbon tax on her oil dependent economy and is presiding over an annual $10 billion deficit."

The five candidates to lead the Saskatchewan Party face a vote on Jan. 27 in Saskatoon.