The dogs performing amazing feats of agility in the Canine Stars show last week at the Queen City Ex aren't purebred prima donnas.

They're all proud mutts, rescued off the street or out of a pound by trainers hoping to show a crowd that non-purebreds have a lot to offer.

"It's perhaps a good little lightbulb moment that it's OK to rescue an animal and not desire a perfect purebred breed," said Andrew Pogson, co-partner, producer and agent for the Canine Stars stunt dog show.

"Dogs are just lovable and you give them enough attention, they'll give you the world."

Dog agility routines are part of the act. (Shauna Powers/CBC)

One of their stars, Bootzilla, for example, was part of a litter found in a Walmart parking lot.

The dogs perform agility routines, Frisbee catching, high-jumps and the grand finale is dock diving into a pool.

There are 28 dogs currently with the show and the performing lineup rotates so the dogs have ample time to rest.

Dogs rotate through the performances to give them adequate downtime. (Shauna Powers/CBC)

Pogson said the audiences are full of animal lovers.

"When we ask how many people own an animal, three quarters of the hands go up."

People who have dogs "have a real sincere appreciation" for the skill shown by the trainers and the dogs, he said.

High jumps are also featured. (Shauna Powers/CBC)

This summer, they've been performing in Brandon, Man., Winnipeg, Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Alta., and Moose Jaw, Sask., as well as shows in the U.S.

The group will perform later this year in Mexico City.