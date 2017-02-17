Young people from northern Saskatchewan are being empowered by showcasing their talents in art and music through the 10th annual Northern Spirits showcase in Prince Albert this Saturday.

Sheryl Kimbley is the creator of the showcase. Kimbley was inspired to create a program for youth by the founder of Voices of the North -- a similar showcase for adults.

"Just before [she] was ready to leave this world, she gave me direction in 2004, and said we need to do something more for our youth, in particular our northern youth," said Kimbley.

The showcase has more than 30 youth hitting the stage to showcase their talents. The showcase comes after a 3-day workshop where 80-100 students demonstrate their musical abilities and learn skills such as set design, stage management and production.

Empowering youth

"I think it's a great experience for youth to come together and work as one," said Leanne Charles, the student producer of this year's showcase.

After the workshop, 20 to 30 students are picked to come back to create their own showcase. Kimbley said the showcase participants are selected based on participation, attendance, helpfulness, respectfulness, and more.

"After the three days, [we ask], 'Did they do their best? Did they try?'" said Kimbley.

Charles said she knows first-hand how much confidence the program can instill in youth, as working in the showcase over several years has brought her out of her shell.

"I've developed more and more as a person, and I can speak to anybody," said Charles.

Charles has aspirations to be a producer in her career, and says that this experience has helped her become who she wants to be.

Kimbley said her goal is have the youth feel empowered, confident in their worth, and capable of doing whatever they set their mind to.

"If we give youth a stage, a place to showcase themselves, they're never going to let us down," said Kimbley.

"Years from now, I just want to continue seeing those happy, healthy, smiling faces."

The show starts tomorrow at 1 p.m. at the Prince Albert Exhibition Centre. The showcase is hosted in conjunction with the Voices of the North Show and the Prince Albert Winter Festival.