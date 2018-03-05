When Heather Bernardin started a Facebook page on the history of the area of Lac La Ronge, she wanted to learn more about the origin of street names in her town.

Since then, Bernardin has learned about that history and much more. She started the page at the end of Nov. 2017 — three months later, there are close to 2,200 members.

"I'm missing the history, so I'm looking to my fellow northerners to fill in the blanks for me," she said.

She has found that people love their history.

"You have this community pride and where we've come from, and what the area's accomplished in the past. People are excited to actually be able to share that enthusiasm using social media," said Bernardin, who moved from Saskatoon eight years ago.

She isn't the only one curious to learn more about their town's history. Within the past two years, Les Oystryk and Raymond Dauvin also started their own Facebook pages focusing on their respective town's history.

Since then, all three pages have garnered a couple of thousand members each.

Photo taken in 1958 in La Loche Region. Hauling the Bombardier motor south for repair. (Don Neely)

Reason for successful following

Bernardin said social media has a greater reach than other means. Plus, it's an inexpensive way to share histories and stories, compared to starting a physical museum.

'I'm missing the history, so I'm looking to my fellow northerners to fill in the blanks for me.' - Heather Bernadin, Lac La Ronge-area history Facebook page administrator

Although she notes, ideally, in the future, she would like to create a physical space to house some of her community's historic photographs and documents.

Members include locals, but also tourists who have visited these areas, including those from western Canada and even the United States.

The age range also is broad for these groups. While there are older group members who want to share their history and stories, there are also younger group members who really appreciate those stories, Bernadin said.

Some of the photographs come from recent history, too.

"I don't want this history page to be some dusty old 100-year-old photos. We have cheesy hockey pictures from the 1980s, school pictures from the 1970s as well," said Bernardin.

Popular topics on these Facebook pages include transportation history, in particular, aviation history, as well as family history, prospecting and mining history.

Before Raymond Dauvin started the La Loche history Facebook page a year and a half ago, he wrote articles for Wikipedia.

Although he started a website dedicated to the history of La Loche and tried writing a few blogs, none had as much traction as the Facebook page.

One of the many photographs shared on the La Loche History facebook page. (Saint Boniface Historical Society (SHSB))

Interest in Dene history

Dauvin was born in Beauval, 125 km northeast of Meadow Lake, but has lived in La Loche since 1972. His background is French Canadian.

'I think it's something that captured good recollections and good experiences of people.' - Les Oystryk , Reindeer Lake history page Facebook administrator

Much of the history he has researched comes from translating old missionary letters.

He is particularly interested in the Dene population and history in La Loche — a nearly forgotten history.

"The caribou used to come quite far south in 1950s and earlier, and the Dene community would go up to hunting camps to hunt caribou, but after the 1950s, the caribou disappeared from this area. They never really came further down south after that. People forgot that they hunted caribou in the old days," said Dauvin, who turns 70 this year.

He notes that there isn't much documentation about the Dene population.

"We think that it started with the white people coming to trade furs, but there's a history before that I wanted to hint that these. The Dene were here before and these small towns, there were some were hunting camps, some were summer villages," he said.

Les Oystryk, the administrator for the Reindeer Lake history Facebook page, agrees.

"We have people who have not only made a living but also lived there. Cree people, Dene people — they have made Reindeer Lake their home forever. But people have also come up to be part of the fur trade, the commercial fishing experiences as well now as in modern times for sport fishing," Oystryk said.

"I think it's something that captured good recollections and good experiences of people because of such a variety of good news stories."

Oystryk thinks that Facebook is the best way to share stories among people because it's interactive.

"When someone posts a story whether it's myself, or a photograph, somebody from somewhere else will recognize the people or the old aircraft that's in it and what the people are doing and then they will provide a comment," he said.

Sometimes these comments jog people's memory about their recollections about their family history

"Maybe they have some records that could be shared again that are maybe sitting in trucks, in basements or up on attics."