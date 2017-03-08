On Wednesday, CBC Radio's Morning Edition broadcast live from The Bannock House in Regina's North Central neighbourhood.

The crew brought you stories from people in the neighbourhood who are making a positive change in the community. The restaurant, operated by the All Rise Project , serves home-cooked meals while training Indigenous youth who are looking to build a resumé.

The stories ranged from a former gang member who is working to reduce crime in the neighbourhood, to a new women's urban sweat lodge that is open to anyone who wants to learn more about Indigenous culture.

Margaret Poitras is the executive director of All Nations Hope Network in Regina. She's organising a four-day women's winter camp starting March 8. It's centred around a new women's urban sweat lodge located just behind The Bannock House, and includes four days of all female sweats, which are open to the public. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

CBC Morning Edition host Sheila Coles gets ready to host the show from a cozy table in the restaurant. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

Pam Raymond (left) is the executive director of the All Rise Project, which operates The Bannock House. Here she's sitting with enthusiastic customer David Stillwater. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

Natalie Dubois is The Bannock House's head cook. It's her first time filling that role, and she says she loves passing on her knowledge to neighbourhood trainees. She spent most of the show in the kitchen, preparing for a ceremonial feast being held later in the day. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

People from across Regina visited North Central to watch the live broadcast and eat some tasty bannock. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)

Lori Lovas is with the All Rise Project. She made sure there were always trays of freshly baked and fried bannock for listeners to enjoy. (Rachel Zelniker)

David Blondeau went from trainee to employee. He says he loves being a cook at The Bannock House because he gets to work with great people, and support himself in the process. (Rachel Zelniker/CBC)