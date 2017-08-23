RCMP are searching for a man who attempted to rob a motel in North Battleford armed with what appeared to be a projector screen.

The incident occurred early Tuesday morning when police say the suspect entered the motel lobby just after midnight and was denied service.

He returned with the weapon and a makeshift mask over his head .

The suspect was refused service and later returns brandishing what appears to be a projector screen as a weapon. (Supplied by RCMP)

Video of the encounter, which lasts just under a minute, shows the suspect talking with the attendant in the motel lobby.

He holds the tubular object at chest height and stands in the doorway.

Police say he demanded money, but was unsuccessful.

He then slowly saunters out of the building and out of frame. Police say he fled the scene in a small, darker coloured car.

No one was injured.

Anyone with information regarding the crime is asked to call the North Battleford RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.