RCMP say North Battleford, Sask., has seen a spate of violent crime in the past week, including a stabbing, shots fired at two residences, a home invasion and a break-in.

RCMP haven't confirmed whether any of the incidents are related, but have said they do not believe they were random acts of crime.

At about 1:40 a.m. on Wednesday, Battlefords RCMP responded to a report from a resident on 111th Street of several shots being fired, according to an RCMP media release.

Police discovered a residence on the 1400 block of 114th Street had several bullet holes in it.

The occupant of the residence was uninjured but refused to co-operate with officers, RCMP said.

Police do not believe this was a random incident, and are continuing to investigate.

Home invasion with firearm

About an hour later, at approximately 2:50 a.m., Battlefords RCMP responded to a report of a home invasion in the 1100 block of 109th Street.

Three males carrying firearms had reportedly kicked in the front door to the residence. The men took items of value and left a short time later in a vehicle that had been stolen earlier, RCMP said in a release.

While out patrolling for the vehicle, police heard more shots being fired and went to another area of the city.

Police located the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it but the driver fled in the vehicle. Officers began a chase, but called it off due to unsafe road conditions and the way the vehicle was being driven.

The vehicle was later found abandoned near Cutknife, Sask.

Once again, police said they don't believe the break-in was random and they are continuing their investigation.

Man found bleeding on driveway

The night before, a 34-year-old man was left with serious injuries after being found bleeding from several stab wounds in a North Battleford driveway.

Battlefords RCMP responded to a call from a resident late on Tuesday evening reporting an injured man in the driveway of their residence in the 1000 block of 104th Street.

The man was taken to Saskatoon for surgery, RCMP said. He is expected to recover.

Police continue to investigate.

Charges laid in shooting, break-in

A 16-year-old has been charged in connection with a Battleford break-in that took place a week earlier.

Numerous firearms and ammunition were stolen from a First Avenue residence just before 5:30 a.m. on Nov. 22. The suspects were scared off by the homeowner, RCMP said.

Battlefords RCMP responded to the incident and while searching for the suspects, they were sent to a call of shots fired on Ross Crescent. There, members found numerous bullet holes in a residence.

No one inside the house was injured and police said the shooting was not believed to be a random incident.

The RCMP's investigation identified a 16-year-old suspect, who now faces several charges, including breaking and entering and a series of firearm-related charges.

The investigation is ongoing, and police indicated that more arrests and charges are pending.

2nd-highest rate of violent crime in Canada

North Battleford, a city of 14,400 located about 130 kilometres northwest of Saskatoon, has the highest overall score in the country in Statistics Canada's 2016 Crime Severity Index.

The city previously had the country's worst rate for violent crime, but saw an eight per cent reduction in that type of crime in 2016. The city's violent crime score is now second-highest in the country.