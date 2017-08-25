Police are looking for two men after one pulled a gun on a cashier — and held it centimetres from her face — while they robbed a North Battleford business.

The incident, which was recorded by a surveillance camera, happened Thursday evening just before 8 p.m. CST, the RCMP said.

The two suspects were making a small purchase, and while the cash register was open, one pointed the gun at the cashier before fleeing.

No one was injured.

Battlefords RCMP are distributing photos from the incident and are asking the public for help identifying the suspects.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or the North Battleford RCMP detachment.

The video showed one of the suspects at the counter, seemingly buying some items. (RCMP)

Surveillance video showed the two suspects at the counter before pulling a gun on the cashier. (RCMP)