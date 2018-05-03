Normanview Crossing shopping centre is opting out of the Rider Express shuttle service, meaning there will be no more free bus service to and from Mosaic events from Regina's northwest.

The new location for the shuttle is 6th Avenue and Hamilton Street in the Warehouse District, near the Centennial shopping centre (formerly the Sears Outlet Centre).

The shuttle service is still free and available at all four other locations: Northgate shopping centre, Victoria Square , Southland Mall, and the Cornwall Centre.

These changes will take effect for the 2018 Eagles concert on May 17.

Over a thousand people on average used the shuttle service from Normanview Crossing during each Mosaic event or game.

Despite the location change, officials are optimistic many fans will still take advantage of the service. (CBC Saskatchewan)

We are having issues with parking - Terri Klyne , Harvard Property Inc.

Officials from Harvard Property Management Inc., which oversees the shopping centre, expressed concern about the lack of parking for all patrons during game times.

"Issues with parking, and the ability to provide parking to both the Rider Express users as well as non-Rider Express users who shop at the centre," explained Terri Klyne, shopping centre manager for Harvard.

The new location is a substantial distance from the original site, but transit officials said ample parking will be available at the new 6th Avenue site and they anticipate a high ridership to continue in the 2018 season despite the changes.

"We did try to find other locations closer to the Normanview mall or to the northwest corner, but we were unsuccessful. The one that we did find that can do all eleven events for 2018 is the one in the warehouse district " said Brad Bells,. managing director of Regina Transit.