The word which stumped Noah Merasty at the Spelling Bee of Canada on Sunday was one which he spelled correctly all the time — just not this time.

"I forgot there were two 'Ns,'" Noah said of the word annotated. The mistake meant he was ousted in the fourth round of the competition held in Toronto.

Noah's father, Federation of Indigenous Sovereign Nations vice-chief Robert Merasty, was a little less relaxed about the whole ordeal.

"It was tremendously tense," Robert told CBC Radio's The Morning Edition on Monday.

"I've spoken at the United Nations. I've spoken in meetings with the Prime Minster and federal ministers. It's nothing compared to the pressure I felt for my child in the room — it was amazing."

The two spoke to the CBC from Toronto. Noah placed first in Saskatchewan's First Nations Provincial Spelling Bee earlier this year. It was that victory which earned the Flying Dust First Nation wordsmith the trip to Ontario.

The spelling bees are more than an exercise in spelling, Robert said.

"I think it teaches [children] the ability to focus in pressure situations. It certainly teaches them some really good studying and work ethic skills," Robert said.

"I think more importantly, it teaches them a lot about themselves, self-esteem and confidence."

Noah credits two sources for his spelling prowess — his brothers and video games.

"I would just read what would come up on screen and remember [the words]," Noah said.

For now, the father and son are going to enjoy the rest of their trip by taking in a concert and Blue Jays game.