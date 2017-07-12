It turns out Saskatchewan Roughriders ticket holders won't be able to sip a cold craft beer at home games this season after all.

A proposal that was in the works since March to sell craft beer at Regina's Mosaic Stadium has been turned down, according to Kari Stenson, president of the Saskatchewan Craft Brewers Association.

"We were hopeful that we could have come to a solution that would provide Rider fans attending the games to have an option of local products," Stenson said.

"We're very disappointed it didn't turn out that way."

Stenson said the proposal from the Riders and the managers of Evraz Place didn't allow for craft beer to be sold during Riders games, due to other contracts in place.

Currently, stadium founding partner Molson Coors has exclusive rights to sell beer at events.

Stenson couldn't say whether there would be a push for craft beer at the stadium again next year.

"We're just reeling after this disappointment and we'll wait and see what the future holds, I guess, as far as what we want to pursue," she said.

CBC is awaiting comment from the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd., which manages Evraz Place.