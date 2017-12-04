The province unveiled its climate change strategy on Monday and to no one's surprise it does not include a carbon tax.

Its title is Prairie Resilience: A Made-in-Saskatchewan Climate Change Strategy.

For months, Premier Brad Wall and his Saskatchewan Party MLAs have been at odds with any federally implemented carbon tax.

All the candidates running to replace Wall have also expressed their opposition, even suggesting they will use the courts to fight Ottawa.

"This plan is broader and bolder than a single policy such as a carbon tax and will achieve better and more meaningful outcomes over the long term," said Minister of Environment Dustin Duncan in a news release.

"Our climate change strategy recognizes the investment and innovation that has taken place and sets out the road map for future actions. This is about protecting our people and communities as much as it is about working with industry and others to reduce emissions here in Saskatchewan," Duncan said.

The province will give large emitting facilities in oil, gas and mining "flexible compliance options."

The ministry says the output-based performance standards will be developed in consultation with industry throughout 2018 and will recognize actions already taken by industry to reduce emissions.

The options include:

Making improvements at facilities to reduce emissions intensity.

Purchasing a carbon offset, representing a reduction in GHG emissions.

Using best performance credits.

Utilizing a market mechanism outlined in the Paris Accord, such as an internationally transferred mitigation outcome.

Paying into a technology fund.

"This strategy will allow our industries to grow and continue providing these goods while staying competitive on the world stage."

"It will ensure Saskatchewan remains an attractive place to do business and reaffirms our commitment to reducing emissions and addressing climate change," Duncan said.

SaskPower has committed to 50 per cent electricity capacity from renewable resources and reduce overall GHG emissions by 40 per cent by 2030.

Saskatchewan's greenhouse gas emissions were 75 million tonnes in 2015, which was a reduction of 0.7 per cent from 2014, according to Canada's National Inventory Report 2017.

Saskatchewan represents 10 per cent of Canada's emissions, which are approximately two per cent of global emissions.