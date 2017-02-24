A Regina group called No Business in the Park was speaking out today against a controversial agreement that could see the new Conexus Credit Union head office built on Wascana Park land.

The group was handing out leaflets outside the credit union's current main office in downtown Regina in hopes of informing the public and urging them to take action against businesses opening in the park.

In August, the city approved a deal to give land in Wascana Centre to the University of Regina. The university plans to lease the land west of Darke Hall to the credit union to build an 80,000 square foot head office. In return, Conexus has promised to donate $8.25 million to the College Avenue campus renewal project.

In December, Wascana Centre Authority gave the green light for the design process to begin for the Conexus Credit Union building. Design plans must adhere to Wascana Centre guidelines and the park's 2016 master plan.

"It sends the message that, when is the next one going to come in, and the next one, and the one after that?" said Lorraine Weidner with the No Business in the Park group.

"When is our park going to be completely destroyed?" added Weidner.

Some members of the group were invited inside the building to voice their concerns with credit union management.

Conexus told CBC the agreement with the university and the Wascana Centre Authority is a creative way to help save the downtown campus, while also fulfilling the credit union's need to find office space for its administrative staff.