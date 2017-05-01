Two people have been charged after a traffic-stop-turned-drug-bust in Nipawin, Sask.

Shortly after 11 p.m. CST on April 27, RCMP pulled over a vehicle on a traffic matter.

They conducted a search and found 131.5 grams of methamphetamine.

The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged.

The suspects, both in their 20s, were charged with possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of crime.

Both accused made their first appearance at Nipawin provincial court on May 1.

Nipawin is about 140 kilometres east of Prince Albert.