Nipawin RCMP locate missing senior

Nipawin RCMP have found an elderly man who was previously reported missing.

The man had left his Nipawin home on Thursday, with police sending out a request on Friday morning for the public's assistance in finding him.

By Friday afternoon, police advised that he had been found and thanked the public for their assistance in the matter.

An earlier version of this story provided the missing man's name and a photo of him. This identifying information has been removed.