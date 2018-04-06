RCMP have confirmed fatalities and a "number of injuries" in an accident involving a hockey team's bus in Saskatchewan.

It was not immediately clear how many people were killed and injured.

The Nipawin Hawks of the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League say the crash involved the team bus of the Humboldt Broncos.

The Hawks had been scheduled to play the Broncos on Friday night, but said on Facebook shortly after 6 p.m. CST that the game was cancelled because of the crash.

The SJHL is aware of an accident involving the Humboldt Broncos bus. The SJHL has no other facts at this time. Upon being informed of the facts, the SJHL will make a release. —@theSJHL

The accident took place on Highway 35, about 30 kilometres north of Tisdale, Sask., near the junction of Highway 335, when a semi-trailer collided with the bus, the RCMP said.

STARS air ambulance says it has sent two helicopters to the scene.

A few family members contacted by CBC News, said they were waiting to hear more concrete details about their loved ones on the team.

Traffic on the highway will be blocked or restricted for several hours and drivers can expect lengthy delays. Drivers are asked to avoid the area, if possible.

'Horrifying' news for community

Humboldt Mayor Rob Muench said he first heard about the crash on social media.

"It was horrifying," he said, noting there are several "local kids" on the team.

"It's going to hit the community hard. It's not a good day for Humboldt."

A team bus carrying fans was also headed to Nipawin for the game. The Nipawin Apostolic Church, located at 109 – 4th Ave. East, is serving as a gathering place for families, and more information will be shared there, according to the RCMP. Emergency services and Victim Services representatives will also be on site.

This is the second time a Saskatchewan team with the name "Broncos" has been involved in a highway crash.

The Swift Current Broncos bus crash occurred in December 1986, killing four members of the Western Hockey League team. A memorial was placed at the site of the crash, about four kilometres east of Swift Current.​