The death of a 35-year-old man in Regina's North Central neighbourhood has been deemed a homicide by the Regina Police Service.

Police and the Office of the Chief Coroner are still investigating the death, which is now considered Regina's ninth homicide this year.

The man was found injured on Dec. 3 at 2:45 a.m. CST on the 1200 block of Retallack Street.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance, where he was later pronounced dead.

The deceased man has been identified and his family has been notified of his death.

Regina police restricted access to the area after a man was found critically injured early Sunday morning. (CBC News)

Police say his name will be made public at a later date.