As another year in Saskatchewan politics comes to an end, interim Opposition leader Nicole Sarauer sat down with CBC for her first — and perhaps last — year-end interview.

Sarauer, who was elected as the Regina Douglas Park MLA in the 2016 provincial election, became interim leader of the Saskatchewan New Democrats in June, following Trent Wotherspoon's resignation as interim party leader.

Sarauer led the NDP as they questioned the Sask. Party government on issues such as potential Crown privatization, Premier Brad Wall's use of a private email for government business and the Global Transportation Hub.

"It's been very rewarding. It's been very challenging, as well, at the same time," Sarauer said of her time in the leadership role, adding that she has enjoyed the role.

"I knew it was going to be a steep learning curve — but I didn't even realize how steep of a learning curve."

Wotherspoon, who took over for Cam Broten after the former party leader lost his seat, resigned as interim leader to take a run at permanent leadership of the party. He will face off against MLA Ryan Meili, with the leadership of the party to be decided in March.

Adam Hunter: What would you say you accomplished in your time as leader of the Opposition?

Nicole Sarauer: Largely, I had a few goals going in. One was to make sure our ship stayed on the right track during this transition period — make sure we continue to do the job we're supposed to be doing, which is holding the Sask. Party government to account, while ensuring that we have a fair leadership race. I think we've been largely able to do both of those things. While, at the same time, I thought it was important to step into this role as someone who maybe doesn't look like a traditional leader has looked like in the past in this province. My hope is that it inspires other people who maybe haven't traditionally saw themselves filling this role to want to fill a role like this. I hope that they see that if I can do it, they can certainly do it as well.

AH: The last two leaders to be elected, your party lost in the election [in 2011 and 2016]. What, in your mind, went wrong in those cases? Is there a link there, or is it separate?

NS: It's largely before my time. I think what we're focused [on] is ensuring we're building and we're looking toward the future. One thing we have been doing very successfully in the last year and a half — and I hope that we continue to do — is reaching out to communities throughout the entire province. We've gone to almost all four corners of this province, reaching out to folks, hearing their concerns, hearing their frustrations about the Sask. Party, as well as their vision for the future. I think we need to continue to do that, continue to do that humbly, frankly, and I think that will serve us well.

AH: Are recent byelection wins encouraging? Those are seats the party didn't hold until now. So is that something that maybe shows you what you're doing may be working?

NS: It was encouraging. It was exciting to have two members [Ryan Meili and Vicki Mowat] join our team and it was largely reflective of what we've been hearing through the outreach we've been doing in the province. We've been hearing from people [who] are, frankly, frustrated with a government that has become tired and arrogant and has forgotten who they're working for. You see that in the vote results, and the turnover, the change in [those] seats from the Sask. Party to NDP. People in this province are sick of a government that isn't listening to them anymore.

AH: What does the party need to do other than oppose the government to move things forward and share some of your own ideas?

NS: One of the [positive options] we were able to do legislatively is push for the support of survivors of interpersonal violence. We did that [in] the previous session with some measures around breaking leases for victims fleeing interpersonal violence. This season we were able to get the government to pass a bill that allows for 10 unpaid days of leave for employment support. [On] another front — our agriculture critic Carla Beck did a phenomenal job of holding the [agriculture] minister to account and encouraging him and finally getting him to provide more supports for those folks who were affected by the wildfires a few months ago.

AH: What do you think for your future, and do you maybe regret not putting your hat in the ring for the leadership role?

NS: I don't regret it. I had decided before I knew the interim leader was an option that I wasn't going to run for permanent leadership. The timing just isn't quite right for me, but that's not to say that I'm ruling it out in the future. First of all, I have to be lucky enough to have the people of Regina Douglas Park allow me to represent them ongoing into the future. Hopefully I'm allowed to do that and then maybe, in the distant future, I'll consider it.