Three emerging Saskatchewan filmmakers are now one step closer to bringing the stories of their home province to screen through the National Film Board (NFB) of Canada's mentoring project called Doc Lab Saskatchewan.

Earlier this year, the NFB put out a call looking for up-and-coming Saskatchewan filmmakers who wanted to spend ten intensive weeks creating a short documentary. Of the 30 submissions, Louise BigEagle, Kristin Catherwood and Eric Thiessen were selected for the opportunity.

Since mid-September, the three filmmakers have been working hard to bring their stories to life with the help of a dedicated team of mentors from the NFB.

Now, the filmmakers have completed filming and are on to the next stage of production. They expect to complete their projects by the end of November.

Shauna Powers from CBC Radio One's Saskatchewan Weekend spoke with the filmmakers about what they took away from the experience.

Saskatchewan experiences

All three documentaries follow uniquely-Saskatchewan experiences.

BigEagle's documentary, called Nakon i'e Oguga (To Wake Up the Nakota Language), centres around Armand McArthur's fight to keep the Nakota language alive. McArthur is the last fluent Nakota speaker in Pheasant Rump First Nation, and the documentary follows his work to teach Nakota to the community and preserve it for future generations.

Louise BigEagle during filming of her short documentary. (Taryn Snell/National Film Board)

"People from the community and other communities come to his classes to learn the language once again," said BigEagle.

Thiessen's documentary, called Talking at Night, chronicles a night in Saskatoon's Mobile Crisis Unit.

"It was a whole world that I didn't even know existed in Saskatoon, so it seemed like a great story to tell," said Thiessen.

Catherwood's documentary, called The Ride, is a portrait of a young bareback rodeo rider from the Big Muddy area in Saskatchewan.

"The film is really kind of looking at the contrast between two lives, as sort of a normal Canadian teenager living out in rural Saskatchewan, and then this very exciting life that he has as a bareback rodeo rider," said Catherwood.

Kristin Catherwood during filming of her short documentary, The Ride. (Carey Shaw/National Film Board)

Mentorship & adaptation

Through the opportunity, the filmmakers were able to hone their craft. All filmmakers walked away with lessons from the mentors, and the improved ability to adapt and improvise under pressure.

BigEagle learned that serendipitous disruptions in production can, in the end, lead to a better film when a central figure in the film was not present one day during filming.

Thiessen learned a similar lesson, that "the plan is nothing and planning is everything." He said he had scheduled filming for a certain time when the crisis centre typically receives a high volume of calls. Instead, it was a slow period. Luckily, he says, through his mentorship he learned to adapt to the situation.

Eric Thiessen filming his documentary. (Nicole Romanoff/National Film Board)

Catherwood learned the importance of adapting to circumstances as well.

"I was very attached to some of the shots I wanted to get, and there's one particular shot that we didn't get, and the day of filming I knew that we didn't have it," she said.

But all three filmmakers walked away with greater confidence, the ability to trust their vision, and to truly take ownership of their films.

Doc Lab Saskatchewan is in collaboration with Creative Saskatchewan and the Saskatchewan Filmpool Cooperative.