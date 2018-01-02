From white powder scares to the premier's resignation and a rare solar eclipse, Saskatchewan had a big year in news — and CBC News has the pictures to prove it.

North American Indigenous Games

Celebrations at the North American Indigenous Games in 2017. (Creeden Martell/CBC News)

Memorial feast for Colten Boushie

William (left) and Jace Boushie stoke the ceremonial fire with friend Ally Wuttunee before the memorial feast for their brother, Colten Boushie. Boushie was fatally shot in 2016. (Jason Warick)

Spring powwow

The grand entry at the First Nations University of Canada Annual Spring powwow last April. (Joelle Seal/CBC)

Regina shooting

Regina resident Pauline Kinequon says she witnessed her neighbour being shot in November. (CBC News/Alex Soloducha)

Falcons for pest control

Rich Ensby and his three-year-old falcon, Nimbus, demonstrated a feeding at the CBC in July. (CBC's The Morning Edition/Alex Johnson)

Record attendance at Queen City Pride

Lucy Marick (left) and Tatum Schultz (right) wanted to show their support for the LGBT community in Regina. (Alec Salloum/CBC Saskatchewan)

Spectacular solar eclipse

A child gets a close-up view of the total solar eclipse at the University of Saskatchewan observatory on Aug. 21. (Chanss Lagaden/CBC)

Crystal meth 'crisis'

Former crystal meth user Debbie Roberts only remembers part of the day she lost her vision from a hit of crystal meth. (Matthew Garand/CBC)

Canada Day 150

Shane Henry used to celebrate Canada Day until he learned what the day meant to his Indigenous community. (Victoria Dinh/CBC)

Cultural appropriation debate

Janelle Pewapsconias and Serhij Koroliuk were two of the featured guests at a CBC Saskatoon event on cultural appropriation at the Broadway Theatre in November. (Don Somers)

Racism rally in Regina

About 50 protesters gathered outside a Canadian Tire store in east Regina in August after an Indigenous elder, Kamao Cappo, was ejected from the store. Cappo said he had been shopping for a chainsaw when the employee accused him of stealing. The incident struck a chord with some First Nations people, who said it was the kind of discrimination they are often subjected to in stores. (Micki Cowan/CBC News)

Unsolved murder

Lorain Phillips, Lynn Gratrix and Patty Storie were hopeful the murder of their aunt Alexandra Wiwcharuk in 1962 would be solved in 2017. (Courtney Markewich/CBC)

Teen shot in Meadow Lake

Kegan's McCallum's mother, Leianne Barthel, sister Natasha McCallum and great aunt Charlene Martin gather together. (Charles Hamilton/CBC News)

Premier retires

Premier Brad Wall announced his retirement from politics on Aug. 10, 2017. (CBC)

Drag queen storytime

Puffy von Pop-n-Fresh, The Queen and China White pose for a photo at Drag Queen Storytime in June. (Guy Quenneville/CBC News)

Dragons and dance

Yi Wang performed a Chinese Opera in the park. (Bridget Yard/CBC News)

Anti-Islamophobia protest — and counter-protest