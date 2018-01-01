When it comes to New Year's Day babies in Saskatchewan this year, girls rule.

The first two bundles of joy born in Regina and Saskatoon in 2018 are both little ladies.

Regina's first baby of 2018 is Ephina Maria Jean Verhaeghe. She was born at 2:59 a.m. CST, becoming the first grandchild for either side of the family for parents Josh and Michelle Verhaeghe.

Weighing seven pounds, Ephina will share her Jan. 1 birthday with her grandmother, Angela Antonio.

"I just called her on the phone ... and I just let her know, I said 'happy birthday grandma!' and I could hear her crying over the phone," said Michelle.

Ephina's due date was Dec. 28 but Michelle had hoped she would be born on her mom's birthday, and not on Christmas Day.

"We all high-fived and cheered and congratulated each other when we found out we were the New Year's baby," said Michelle.

She was in labour for 51 hours before her daughter was born. Michelle said she thinks staying fit during her pregnancy helped her during the birth.

"I had run half marathons in the past so lots of people compared labour to a marathon and so that made it kind of more manageable in that sense as well," said Michelle. "Just knowing what I'd have to go through."

Another girl in Saskatoon

Brent and Shannon Barfield with baby girl Paisley, who was the New Year's baby in Saskatoon. (Saskatchewan Health Authority)

The first baby born in Saskatoon this year could barely wait until after midnight to enter the world.

Paisley Barfield was born at 12:04 a.m. CST at the Royal University Hospital. Weighing eight pounds and 15 ounces, Paisley is the first child for Shannon and Brent Barfield of Young, Sask.