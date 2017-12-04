The new single health authority in Saskatchewan has officially launched, but its CEO says this change will not have a direct impact on health services today.

"Today marks the first day of operations as one unified organization, but it is just the beginning," said Scott Livingstone, Saskatchewan Health Authority chief executive officer, in a press release.

The new single health system in Saskatchewan has been made to improve the delivery on health services to all residents, but it will be a "multi-year journey", he says.

Scott Livingstone has been hired to head the new single health authority in Saskatchewan. (Micki Cowan/CBC)

Board meeting

The 10-member Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) board of directors held their first meeting Monday, as the new provincial health authority officially launched.

"During the past several months, we have had orientation sessions and met with various stakeholders to get a full understanding of the Saskatchewan health care system," said Dick Carter, Saskatchewan Health Authority chairperson, in the release.

"This has prepared us for our responsibility to provide strategic guidance and for our role as stewards of the Saskatchewan health care system."

According to the release, the meeting will be focused on formalizing board governance processes and passing resolutions required by legislation for the new health authority.

The board of directors will also be adopting the Saskatchewan Health Authority bylaws approved by the Minister of Health and the new health authority's governance charter.

Physicians' perspective

Meanwhile, a group representing physicians say it's cautiously optimistic as the new health authority begins operations.

Dr. Joanne Sivertson, president of the Saskatchewan Medical Association, says the organization is encouraged by the level of physician involvement in the management of the new single health authority for the province.

"I am pleased to see that on day one of the operations, there are physicians in key positions, and the SHA is moving forward with the physician perspective at the table," said Sivertson.

"We are willing to work hard to build a more integrated health system in Saskatchewan. A single authority has benefits and ensuring high-quality patient care is delivered equitably across the province needs to be a paramount concern."