The Saskatchewan government has passed new legislation that aims to provide additional support to victims of domestic abuse and those who are living with family trauma.

The legislation changes should help victims of domestic violence escape their situations.

Amendments to the Residential Tenancies Act will allow a tenant to end a fixed-term agreement within 28 days if they or their family members are experiencing abuse by another resident or former resident of the home.

"The fact that an individual has signed, for example, a year-long lease will no longer factor into their decision to leave," provincial justice minister Gordon Wyant said in a press release.

Previously, people were locked into leases unless there were specific clauses that allowed them a window to provide a notice of vacating the property.

Counselling compensation expanded

Amendments to the Victims of Interpersonal Violence Act, meanwhile, will include parents, siblings, and adult children in its compensation of counselling costs if an adult family member were killed in violent crimes.

"Right now, we are not able to compensate these family members for counselling that is so crucial following a traumatic event," Wyant said.

Previously, compensation was limited to a spouse or children of an adult victim, and the parent or sibling of a child victim.

Saskatchewan's rate of domestic violence is the highest in Canada.