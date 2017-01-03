The rules for Saskatchewan adoptees have changed, making it easier for birth parents and adult adoptees to find each other.

The new rules came into effect Jan. 1. The changes are meant to lessen the wait time for information.

Adoptees and birth parents can also apply to gain access to birth registration information if the adoptee or birth parent has died.

Both adoptees and birth parents have the option to veto the release of their birth registration information. However, this only applies to adoptions that took place prior to the new year.

Furthermore, both can place limits on contact from the other person but that won't prevent the release of their identification information.