A new program aimed at providing dietitian services to Saskatchewan First Nations launched this month.

The three-month initiative will give people on Saskatchewan First Nations the opportunity to talk with a dietitian, who will provide information about nutrition, recipes and affordable meal ideas to aid chronic conditions such as diabetes.

It's called Eat Well Saskatchewan — and the Yorkton-based dietitian call centre is available to all of the 74 First Nations in the province.

Eat Well Saskatchewan is a new pilot program that will give Saskatchewan First Nations access to a registered dietitian. (Danielle Switzer)

Addressing a need

"This program was started because there was a need expressed from the communities that not all 74 First Nations communities have access to dietitian services or easy access to dietitian services," said Danielle Switzer, lead dietitian for Eat Well Saskatchewan.

"This pilot project was developed in hopes to address that need."

Danielle Switzer hopes the Saskatchewan program will follow in the steps of other provinces, where First Nations communities have access to a dietitian call centre all year. (Danielle Switzer)

Switzer is hopeful the program will follow in the steps of other provinces such as Ontario, Manitoba and British Columbia, where First Nations communities have access to a dietitian call centre year round.

Diabetes rate higher

The rate of diabetes in First Nations communities across Canada is three to five times higher than in the general population.

Any First Nations person or caregiver who wants to contact the call centre can do so through the toll-free number, 1-833-782-7800, or through email.

A registered dietitian will be available between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. CST on weekdays.

The program began on Jan. 8 and runs until March 29.