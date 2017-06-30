A ceremonial ribbon cutting officially opened the new Mosaic Stadium and Confederation Park on Friday.

Confederation Park, created in 1927, is located in front of the stadium but wasn't officially open during test events there.

The revitalized park features Indigenous art created by local students and artists, as well as walking space and greenery.

Local students and artists worked together to create the art in Confederation Park. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

The featured artwork will be on permanent display in the 90-year-old park. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

The park's fountain, which was installed 90 years ago, has been revamped with sculptures of concrete frogs that represent species indigenous to Saskatchewan.

The newly refurbished Confederation Park fountain was originally installed in 1927. (Cory Coleman/CBC)

The park will also be home to an underground time capsule, which consists of letters and items from Regina residents. It will be opened in 2067.

'The new Regina and new Saskatchewan'

The opening ceremony at Confederation Park included a powwow demonstration, a round dance and speeches by dignitaries.

"It should be a point of pride not just for the people of our capital city in Regina, but for everybody in Saskatchewan and, frankly, for any CFL fan," said Premier Brad Wall.

Regina Mayor Michael Fougere cut the ribbon, saying, "This is like the new Regina and new Saskatchewan. It really is the coming together of a lot of partnerships that work hard together."

The new Mosaic Stadium and Confederation Park will see its first official event Saturday night when the Saskatchewan Roughriders play the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.